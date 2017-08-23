Claudio Marchisio wants to remain at Juventus, according to his

We had written about Milan’s attempts at seducing the Juventus icon, something that Marchisio has yet to deny.

The Juventus recently star reaffirmed his loyalty to the Old Lady by posting the following message on Instagram: “Sometimes you can’t put something in words”. Significantly, the Number 8 posted a picture of himself holding the Bianconeri’s logo and acknowledging his fans.

Marchisio’s role is under threat, with the arrivals of Blaise Matuidi, Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa

The Italian is also coming off a horrific knee tear 38 Serie A starts over the last two seasons

Milan were, ironically, going through Leonardo Bonucci in an attempt at signing the Little Prince, Bonucci having also left Juventus for the Rossoneri this summer

Marchisio has told the club that he’s a Bianconeri through and through, and it doesn’t look like he is going anywhere.