Monaco have all but landed Belgian prodigy Yoeri Tielemans, Le 10 Sport reveal.

The young sensation has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Anderlecht this season, drawing interest from Everton, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Le 10 write that the Monaco have agreed to pay

25 million for the 19-year-old, plus bonuses. Initially willing to only splurge

20 million, ASM may have been forced to move by the sheer size and determination of the competition.

Everton fans got very excited when they saw Tielemans play a blinder against Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Tielemans always looked like departing Les Mauves this summer, with agent Didier Schyns recently telling

“I know that Atletico and especially Dortmund have been interested in him for a number of years, but his priority is to go to a mid-level club before going to an elite one.

“He wants to be a starter. Clubs like Marseille, Lyon or Monaco are likely to interest him, he’d play there”.