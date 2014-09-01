Monaco are also interested in signing Sergi Roberto, according to Don Balon.

The Barcelona defender is already liked by Manchester United and Chelsea, and will down in history for scoring the winning goal in the Blaugrana’s incredible comeback against PSG, beating them 6-1 in Champions League action.

The 25-year-old Spanish international has been with the Catalans since he joined the Masia in 2006, and played a starring role after Aleix Vidal went down with an injury last season.

Don Balon also claim that Roberto would only cost

35-40 million. Monaco, for their part, want to strengthen their squad, but already have Djibril Sidibe on that flank.

Barcelona, for their part, have been looking for someone to start at right-back, and the biggest name they’ve been linked to is that of Hector Bellerin.

The rumour mill had Jose Mourinho already opening talks with Roberto, too.