Monaco are seriously considering the possibility of selling Thomas Lemar,

Damien Degorre writes that the latest Arsenal bid - of

50 million no less - seems to have “shifted the balance” with regards to Vadim Vasilyev, the vice-president in charge of all transfers. Then again, it has still been rejected.

Lemar has already been the subject of two bids - of

40 and

45 million - that were both turned down.



In fact, it looked like Monaco had affixed an

80 million pricetag on their man, something similar to when they tried to make Anthony Martial untouchable by foisting a huge

50m tag on him in 2014. Trouble is, Manchester United ended up paying it!

The scorer of nine goals and ten assists, Lemar has already done enough to earn several call-ups to France. According to L’Equipe once again, he also believes that the team is losing too many players, and that Kylian M’Bappe will leave, too.