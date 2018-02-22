Latest: Nainggolan to skip Barcelona clash

Radjna Nainggolan is set to skip tonight’s Champions League clash between Roma and Barcelona. The Belgian midfielder picked up an injury against Bologna last week-end. The Ninja was forced out the pitch after just 17 minutes but despite his poor physical conditions Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco included him in the squad that travelled to Barcelona yesterday.



Talking before taking Roma’s flight from Rome, Nainggolan told Roma fans: “I am doing well now, otherwise I wouldn’t be here, I am feeling great.”



​Nainggolan did also train alongside the rest of his team yesterday but according to Sky Sport the Belgium international is not likely to start tonight. Nainggolan should start from the bench with Lorenzo Pellegrini starting in the middle of the park.



BARCELONA-ROMA: PREDICTED LINE-UPS



​Barcelona (4-4-2): ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Dembélé, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez.



Roma (4-3-3): Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Strootman, De Rossi, Pellegrini; El Shaarawy, Dzeko, Perotti.

