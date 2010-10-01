Latest: Napoli and Man Utd target close to agreement on new contract with release clause

No secret that Manchester United are interested in signing Napoli star striker Dries Mertens. The Belgian winger’s contract expires in 2019 but his amazing performances this season have attracted the interest of the best European clubs, including the Red Devils.



The Premier League giants are rumoured to have met representatives of the Belgium International last month but Napoli want to keep the 29-year-old at the San Paolo and have begun new contract talks to extend the player’s stay at the club.



According to several reports in Italy, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis met the player’s entourage ahead of yesterday’s Udinese clash at the San Paolo.



The player has demanded a salary in the region of € 4.5 million-a-year and the club’s President seem willing to match the player’s demands. The meeting last one hour and De Laurentiis has proposed to include a low release clause in the player’s contract. The clause, however, would only be activated by the end of the 2017/18 campaign.