Latest news on Juventus injured stars ahead of Tottenham second leg
22 February at 14:20Serie A giants Juventus are struggling with a raft of injuries ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 second leg game against Premier League giants Tottenham.
The first-leg ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw and handed Spurs the advantage of two away goals. A Gonzalo Higuain brace had put Juve two up within the first ten minutes of the game, but Spurs fought back bravely through goals from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen to take to Wembley two important away goals.
With the second leg set to be played on the 7th of March, the Old Lady have a host of players struggling with injuries. Their first leg goalscorer Gonzalo Higuain too was taken off against Torino due to an injury is currently sidelined.
Federico Bernardeschi, who too had featured in the first-leg, was injured in the derby della Mole and is currently nursing that injury. And while Paulo Dybala is back, Mario Mandzukic missed the game against Torino due to illness and Blaise Matuidi is regaining his fitness.
Mattia de Sciglio is now back to full fitness and will feature in the second-leg.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
