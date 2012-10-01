Neymar wants to force a move away from PSG, and “doesn’t want to remain for another season”,

“Neymar regrets joining PSG, even if he was happy with his new wages,” Ignacio Martinez said on El Chiringuito. “

The former Barcelona star moved for a huge 222 million last summer, but reports of unhappiness haven’t taken long to surface, with stories of the Brazilian not getting on with some team-mates, as well as Coach Unai Emery.

Moreover, some reports on the 25-year-old’s qualms about Ligue 1 have also emerged.

“It’s a reality: Neymar wants to go to Real Madrid in June. It’s what he’s been telling his friends, those close to him and especially his father, to whom he has asked to begin preparations.

“This because he doesn’t want to stay another season in Paris.”

The Brazilian has been successful, already managing fifteen goals between Ligue 1 and Champions League action.