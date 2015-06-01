Is AC Milan’s long-awaited sale about to be finalised?

Reporter Daniele Longo is at Milan’s Malpensa airport, where Yonghong Li has landed this morning, at around 7.20 local time.

10.30 THE PROGRAM

Yonghong Li is now resting. In the afternoon, Daniele Longo can confirm that the new president is set to meet lawyers Origoni & Partners.

If everything goes, well, and the funds arrive on time, the notary is set to host the two parties tomorrow to sign the deal, before everyone heads to Arcore to dine with Silvio Berlusconi.

The introductory press conference is set for Friday morning, and the new board is set to be voted in by the shareholder’s meeting that afternoon.

10.10 Yonghong Li is set to be followed by eleven people, including the CEO of the Haixia fund, Lu Bo, who is set to become one of the board members, alongside impresario Xu Renshuo.

Check out our live video:

The Rossoneri were supposed to pass into Li’s hands back in the Autumn, only for the investor to fail to gather the finances.

After making two initial payments of

100 million each, the investor - who had encountered the Chinese government’s resistance against the exportation of capital - was assisted by the American Elliot Fund, which was happy to loan him the remaining

330m needed for the sale.

Right-hand man Han is already in Italy, having met with Marco Fassone and Alessandro Mirabelli yesterday. They are set to be the CEO and sporting director respectively. of the new Rossoneri.