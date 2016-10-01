Paris Saint-Germain have snagged the ‘new Ronaldo’ from right under Manchester United’s noses, according to the Mirror (via B/R).

Transfer expert John Cross claims that the Ligue 1 champions have agreed to a £25 million deal with Benfica for the winger, who has often been compared to Red Devils legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

A product of the Eagles’ academy, Guedes has played over 40 times for the Lisbon giants, and has netted seven goals this season. He was left out of the weekend squad as the transfer speculation has heated up.

PSG Coach Unai Emery was recently full of praise for Guedes (via B/R) - who also has two caps with Portugal.

“We are working on him and one we have the opportunity to sign.



"He is a good player, capable of playing wide or in the middle. He is a player of the future who is going to grow a lot”.