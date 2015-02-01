Unai Emery may not be joining Roma after all, if the latest reports from France can be trusted.

The Italian press has been awash with reports that the Basque Coach will join AS Roma, something that was broken by the Corriere. The Giallorossi are currently locked in tense contract talks with current Coach Luciano Spalletti, who doesn’t seem to be getting on with the Lupa directors at the moment.

In truth, Emery considers Roma to be his fall-back option were he indeed to be fired, something that is rather likely if he fails to win Ligue 1 (where he is three points behind Monaco) or the Coupe de France.

Trouble is, if he is allowed to stay, the report indicates that the Basque man won’t go anywhere, and has already begun to plan PSG’s summer spend.

(via Le10Sport) claim that the former Sevilla Coach doesn’t count on leaving PSG at the end of this season.