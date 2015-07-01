PSG have contacted Arsene Wenger over a potential move to the Parc des Princes.

According to

Wenger intends to stay at Arsenal, hence why the two sides have yet to really negotiate.

The Gunners Coach isn’t very popular at the Emirates, especially not after recent reports linking him to a further year’s stay there.

His Arsenal side was spanked twice by Bayern Munich to the tune of five goals to one, and a recent loss to West Brom has left his Gunners in sixth place in the Premier League.

Wenger recently denied any link to the Ligue 1 champions in an interview with beINSPORTS, telling them that any link to PSG “was a false rumour. It’s called fake news. I formally deny this, it’s not true”.

In a way, he was right. Wenger was asked whether a formal offer had been made to him…and, as we’ve seen today, that’s likely true.

Le10Sport , Wenger has not received any official offer from PSG, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t contacted him and asked him to join next season.