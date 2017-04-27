PSG have changed their minds in regards to one of the hottest dossiers in their transfer window, the case of Serge Aurier.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are known admirers, as are Barcelona.

Coach Unai Emery is said to have changed his mind, and now wants to keep the full-back, known for his dynamic runs but also for bad behaviour off the pitch - once insulting half the team and then-Coach Laurent Blanc without knowing that he was being broadcast live on Periscope.

Now, PSG’s directors have met with Aurier and opened a channel to talk about a new deal. A few days ago, Emery himself spoke to the 24-year-old (four assists this season in all comps) to confirm that he wants to keep him.

Aurier hasn’t rejected the offer out of hand, though the Sun recently claimed that he wanted to leave and desperately work with Manchester United. It seems like leaving is still his priority.

Here is a passage from a particular source to the Wapping tabloid:

”Serge has been