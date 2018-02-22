Latest: Psg face Champions League ban
11 April at 16:40Paris-Saint Germain could be banned from the Champions League if their sponsorship contracts worth about €200m will be proved overstated.
According to a report of the Financial Times, Uefa has hired sports consultancy Octagon to conduct an independent review of the club’s current sponsorship deals. Sources talking to the FT said PSG’s sponsorship contracts are considered to have been significantly overstated compared with the assessment of their fair value.
FFP rules that clubs are limited to making losses of no more than €30m over three seasons and if Psg will fail to pass their Uefa Fail Financial tests, the club could be fined or banned to taking part to the Champions League.
Last summer’s acquisitions of Kylian Mbappé and Neymar cost Psg more than € 400 million. The Brazilian was brought under the Tour Eiffel after triggering his € 222 million release clause. Mbappé was signed on a loan deal with a € 180 million option to buy. In addition to that the players’ salaries combined are believed to be in the region of € 40 million.
Uefa won’t make a final decision before the end of the financial year at the end of Juve. That means Psg still have time to secure new revenues by selling some of their players or closing new sponsorship deals.
Go to comments