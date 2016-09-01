PSG have joined the race for Leonardo Bonucci, according to the latest reports from the

The Milan defender hasn’t had the greatest time of it at the San Siro, despite being acquired for a hefty (yet bargain)

40 million in the summer.

Rather than “tip the balance in Milan’s favour”, the Viterbo native has often put in poor performances, being panned from all quarters and recently rekindling reports that had him leaving Milan.

Very much appreciated by both Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte, the Italian international has been linked to Man City and Chelsea before, but it now looks like PSG want another international-quality star to back them up in Europe.

With a tough game against Real Madrid coming up, the French side can only count on Presnel Kimpembe as a sub for its duo of ex-Serie A men, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos.

While Milan have been languishing in mid-table, PSG would also offer the 30-year-old a chance to compete in Europe straight away.