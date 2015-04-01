Paris Saint-Germain are still interested in nabbing Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid.

There’s a problem: PSG will once again need to activate the release clause, as Atletico have told them that won’t negotiate for anything under the 100 million they are asking for.

The Colchoneros are under a transfer ban, preventing them from signing anyone until January. Losing a goalkeeper so prestigious without being able to replace him would be a huge problem.

Oblak is seen as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, and has been chased by a number of elite clubs.

His release clause amounts to

100 million, but Atletico Madrid were recently rumoured to be trying to increase it just to avoid the prospect of PSG spiriting him away.

Le10Sport also reveal that PSG contacted Man United over David De Gea a few weeks ago, but that trail has since gone cold.

reveal that the 24-year-old - who also ended up on Manchester United's radar this summer - is still liked by the Ligue 1 side, who recently added Neymar to their roster for a measly €222 million.