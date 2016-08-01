PSG aren’t interested in signing Marcos Rojo of Manchester United.

Struggling to get a starting spot, the Argentine has been linked with a

35 million move to the Parc des Princes, despite the fact that Jose Mourinho wants to keep him.

Yet ESPN’s Jonathan Johnson claims that this is not the case, namely because “everything is up in the air” right now.

Coach Unai Emery may be sacked if PSG don’t beat Real Madrid in two weeks’ time in Champions League play. That said, he has a clause in his deal which will automatically extend his deal by a year if he were to reach the UCL semis.

In other words, Sporting director Antero Henrique has yet to really pursue anyone because the situation is in a state of flux. Plus, PSG have Financial Fair Play to deal with.

They also have other priorities, according to the report, namely replacing Thiago Motta and Layvin Kurzawa. They have Presnel Kimpembe as a third option in the middle.