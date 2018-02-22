Latest: PSG rival Chelsea for Luis Enrique
22 February at 23:20PSG are also in the hunt for Luis Enrique, and sound like they are set to rival Chelsea for the former Barcelona, Celta Vigo and Roma Coach.
Enrique has been out of a job since last summer, though he had led Barcelona to the 2015 Champions League, defeating Juventus 3-1 in the final.
Sport write that this justifies PSG’s interest in him: current Coach Unai Emery is under siege and not believed to be elite, while Enrique has already won European silverware with his Barcelona side.
PSG will certainly remember Enrique’s side defeating 6-1 in a stunning comeback last season.
Journalist Emilio Perez is also quoted as saying that Enrique has been photographed in Doha, where PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi lives.
While Zidane is also mentioned, another key note in the article is that Luis Enrique is reported to have been wanted immediately by Chelsea, who don’t sound like they wanted to wait until the end of the season in order to sign him.
Trouble is, the Spaniard wants to build something from the ground up, not show up halfway through a campaign.
Enrique is, according to the article, set to make his mind up in the coming weeks.
