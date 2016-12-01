Latest: PSG set to hijack Marseille bid for West Ham star Dimitri Payet
22 January at 11:32Marseille are not the only club interested in signing Dimitri Payet in the January transfer window. According to an exclusive report of the Sunday Express, OM’s direct Ligue1 rivals PSG are willing to make an official bid to sign the talented Frenchman before the winter transfer window shuts.
West Ham have already refused two offers of Marseille as the Hammers have slapped € 40 million price-tag on the France International although the finances of the Ligue1 giants are not solid enough to meet West Ham’s economic demands.
Neither Payet’s price-tag nor his current €145k-a-week salary would be a problem for PSG. Unai Emery has thrown the future of Javier Pastore into doubts as the Argentinian has yet to return to action after a lengthy lay-off despite the club’s medical staff has claimed that the player has completely recovered from his injury.
Emery does not believe that Pastore has a long-term future at the club and would be ready to splash the cash in January to replace the former Palermo star with West Ham’s unhappy ace Payet.
Share on