Inter won’t be able to sign one of their main January targets, Javier Pastore.

According to the latest reports from France, the 28-year-old’s agent, Marcelo Simonian, has returned to Paris. He was in Milan talking to Inter, something he has done several times in the last few months.

There has been no breakthrough, however, with Inter needing to spend

30 million in order to secure the Argentine. They don’t have that money, as weeks of transfer speculation have confirmed.

The Parisians have just told the former Palermo man that the deal has fallen through. He has seen his playing time plummet in recent years because of injuries and the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler and Neymar.

Pastore had recently said that

he wanted “to play more since my objective is to participate in this summer's World Cup. PSG? I am happy here but at the same time, I know that I risk losing out on the World Cup. I don't know what will happen and yes there is a lot of talk about Inter Milan but let's see. If I do leave, I would love to return to Italy since I know that league well. Even so, there isn't any decisions that have been made yet...".