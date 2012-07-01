PSG tried to get rid of playmaker Angel Di Maria this January, L’Equipe can reveal.

The Argentine playmaker has shined in recent weeks, scoring six goals over the last two months and playing a key role against Barcelona.

PSG thrashed the Catalans 4-0 in their Champions League Round of 16 home leg, the former Real man scoring a brace and playing a blinder.

A 3-0 defeat to Montpellier in Ligue 1 play swung the Parisians, whose director of sport, Patrick Kluivert, decided to try to off the Argentine, apparently with Coach Unai Emery’s approval. Even superagent Jorge Mendes was involved by the Ligue 1 champions.

Di Maria had netted ten Ligue 1 goals in his first season, but only has two so far.

however, that the Argentine’s poor start to the season saw PSG sound out a big-money move to China for the 29-year-old, who moved to Paris for €63 million in the summer of 2015, after Manchester United had signed him the previous season for €75m.