Real are being linked to a move to Mohamed Salah,

The Egyptian striker is on a hot streak, having scored a magnificent 17 goals in 21 games, making the €45 million Liverpool spent on him look like even more of a bargain that it was in the summer.

Real Madrid are looking for someone to bang them in, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring “only” four Liga goals this season, and rumours rife that Karim Benzema is losing support among the Merengues’ ownership as injuries and inconsistency define his recent contributions.

Why are Real interested in Salah? Part of the reason is that Harry Kane, Mauro Icardi and their other targets are very expensive, with recent news revealing that Tottenham Hotspur want €340 million for Kane.

Part of the reason, too is that Barcelona recently acquired Philippe Coutinho for

160m.

According to the reports, Zinedine Zidane is enthusiastic about signing Salah.