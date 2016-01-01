Atalanta and Roma are set to meet again to discuss the Franck

The Lupa looked to have sealed the deal for the Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern, Juventus and Arsenal target, only for agent George Atangana to make talks fall apart.

Speaking exclusively to CM, he said that “Kessie isn’t a piece of machinery, fit to be sent to the first place to come to mind. I have a lot of respect for Roma, but I’m still waiting for the right choice for my client.”

The Serie A giants have already reached an agreement with Atalanta (€ 28 million plus the loan of two youths of AS Roma’s academy), but they need to swing Atangana and his client.

Kessié situation.Atangana and Kessie’ have rejected the €1.2 million a year salary offer, and are asking for €2 million.