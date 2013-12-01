Sevilla are trying to make the most of Inter’s Financial Fair Play difficulties in order to sign Stevan Jovetic on the cheap,

The former Manchester City flop moved to the Andalusian club on loan during the winter, and then-sporting director Monchi agreed to pay

13 million for the 27-year-old if he wanted to keep him.

Scored six goals and made five assists since he joined the Rojiblancos in January, scoring twice against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey and La Liga as soon as he moved from Inter.

Now, however, replacement Oscar Arias is trying to renege on the deal, and only wants to fork out between six and seven million.

The reason? Sevilla have until May 30th to buy Jovetic, but know that Inter need to match their FFP targets by June 30th, and need the Montenegrin’s sale to help.

Trouble is, the Nerazzurri aren’t up for selling him on the cheap, and Piero Ausilio has been touring Europe in an attempt to give the attacker to someone else.



Federico Albrizio, adapted by