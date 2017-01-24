Latest: Southampton match Manolo Gabbiadini €20m price-tag
26 January at 15:20Southampton have matched the € 20 million price-tag of Manolo Gabbiadini, the Napoli striker who is looking for an escape route from the San Paolo where he’s not getting any consistent game time.
According to a report of Sky Italia, the Premier League club have offered € 16 million plus € 4 million in add-ons, matching the Serie A giants’ economic demands for their unhappy striker. Napoli are now considering whether to accept or refuse the offer of the Saints with the Italian striker who is not happy anymore at the club.
Just 12 months ago Wolfsburg offered € 30 million for the former Sampdoria star but Napoli decided to turn the Bundesliga giants’ offer down as Gabbiadini was the main replacement for Gonzalo Higuain.
The summer signing of Arkadiusz Milik and the most recent one of Leonardo Pavoletti, however, have further reduced Gabbiadini’s game-time at the San Paolo with the 25-year-old striker who has only played 775 minutes in all competitions managing five goals.
Neither Gabbiadini nor Napoli have an agreement with Southampton, whilst Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach are said to have joined the race for the talented striker, still according to Sky Italia.
