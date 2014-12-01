Tottenham have offered Erik Lamela to Inter Milan, the latest reports from Italy confirm.

The North Londoners want to give the former Roma player on loan, because that would trigger a renewal clause for his deal, which is set to expire in 2018.

Lamela has only started six Premier League games this season, and only 18 in total, completely disappearing off the radar because of injury.

Inter are still reported to prefer Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Berardi, but are interested, having wanted to sign Lamela when he was struggling in England.

The 25-year-old hasn’t played since November, and even consulted with Roma’s medical staff when it became clear that

The former Calcio star scored five goals and made nine assists in EPL action last season.

writes that Spurs simply called up the Nerazzurri’s director of Sport, Piero Ausilio, and offered the Argentine straight up to him.