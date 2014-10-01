Sunderland are interested in signing Cedric Carrasso, according to a

The Championship side has already contacted the former French international, but the two sides have not reached an agreement.

The Black Cats were recently relegated from the Premier League, and look to begin their rebuild with one of Ligue 1’s most consistent goalkeepers.

Carrasso, 35, has long been at Bordeaux, becoming an iconic figure and playing over 250 league games.

The idea is that the Black Cats are entertaining offers for goalkeeping sensation Jordan Pickford, who is reported to be valued at £30 million.

A former Marseille man, Carrasso was called up to the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Cup, though he has only one cap, obtained against Norway in 2011.

Sunderland are reported to have liked Carrasso for a long time, but they have yet to reach an agreement for the shotstopper.