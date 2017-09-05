Tottenham’s new stadium name may just have been leaked on Facebook.

As reported by 101 Great Goals , a photo is doing the rounds on Spurs social networks right not, and

The message seems to show a picture of the North London Side’s new stadium, with Fedex Banners splashed all over it.

Fans of the North London side will be very happy, as the new ground won’t just guarantee more profits from ticketing, but also from this huge rumoured deal.

Tottenham supporters have endured a summer where the team has signed very little, likely because of the new ground being built.

Tottenham moved out of White Hart Lane after an unbeaten season there, and 118 glorious seasons in its friendly confines.

The Lilywhites have moved into Wembley on a temporary basis, but they’ve struggled to replicate their North London form there, being beaten twice there in last season’s Champions League and recently falling to Chelsea.