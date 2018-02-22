Latest UEFA rule changes: Champions League and Europa League timings changed
27 March at 14:05UEFA have announced certain changes that will be inculcated into the competitions from the 2018-19 season on.
After February's UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Bratislava, decisions were taken by football's lawmakers in collaboration with the International Football Board on the 3rd of March. And with that, further changes have been confirmed in the three UEFA competitions and will be inculcated from next season on.
In the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup, new kick off timings have been decided as the Champions League play-offs, group stage games, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and the final will kick off at 21:00 CET. Two games on Tuesday and Wednesay though, will kick off on 18:55 CET.
Europa League games from the group stages till the Round of 16 will kick off at 18:55 CET and 21:00 CET. The UEFA Super Cup will kick off on 21:00 CET and this also applies to the 2018 UEFA Super Cup final which will be played on Tallinn, Estonia.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
