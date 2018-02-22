Latest update on Can as Real Madrid join race to sign Liverpool ace
24 February at 10:00Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly joined the chase to sign Liverpool's Juventus target Emre Can.
Juventus' interest in signing Can is well documented and it isn't a surprise considering how well the German has done since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2014. This season, he has played a vital role for Jurgen Klopp's side, having appeared 22 times in the Premier League.
IlBianconero understands that while Juventus are still waiting on Can's answer to their offer, Real Madrid have also shown an interest in signing the midfielder, with the duo of Bayern Munich and Manchester City already after him.
It is said that there is possibility that Can does extend his contract with Liverpool, but its more likely that he leaves the club for free at the end of the season. His chances of staying at Liverpool will increase if only the Reds qualify for the Champions League next season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments