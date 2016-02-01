Simone Zaza could well be on his way to joining Valencia, if the latest developments have anything to do with it.

Zaza met with Juventus yesterday in order to talk about the latest offer: Juventus are really interested in Los Che’s bid, seeing as it is the most tangible they’ve received so far.

According to our sources, Simone Zaza is set to meet with Valencia in Milan today, with Marca tweeting a picture of sports director Alexanko taking the plane to the Lombard capital.

Alexanko viaja a Milán para cerrar el fichaje de Zaza por el Valencia https://t.co/X5qXSJwVLY pic.twitter.com/I1xkmAt67c — FichajesMARCA (@Marcatransfer) January 12, 2017

Zaza, 25, has played very little for West Ham this season, the Hammers refusing to pick up the option to sign him after he failed to score in a single competitive game.

The Italian is enticed by this new adventure, but wants guarantees, both financial and technical.



Juventus and Valencia are negotiating over a loan-to-buy deal with compulsory buyback set at

20 million, once again if Zaza plays 10 games for Los Che. It’s a similar deal to what West Ham accepted, and it appears that Valencia are close to doing the same.