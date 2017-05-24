Latest: Why Barcelona are delaying Messi's new deal
24 May at 14:45Reports have emerged explaining why Barcelona are taking so long to offer Lionel Messi a new deal.
According to ‘El Larguero’, the Blaugrana are delaying things because they want the contract to appear in next year’s accounts.
This means that Messi will be charged to the 2017/2018 exercise, which officially begins on July 1st. Beyond that, it appears that the Argentine legend has agreed to everything with the Cules, and just needs to put pen to paper.
Barcelona have already pulled this trick off when signing Sergi Busquets’ current deal.
Recent reports from Spain had already specified that the star was going to sign a new deal, and only had minor details to hammer out with Barcelona. It is reported that his new contract may be worth as much as €30 million a year.
Asked about the situation earlier this month, vice-president Jordi Mestra told Esport 3 that "we are on the right track. Everything is going well and we hope to close the deal in the coming days. I can't tell you the exact date but we are close.”
