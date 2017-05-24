Reports have emerged explaining why Barcelona are taking so long to offer Lionel Messi a new deal.

This means that Messi will be charged to the 2017/2018 exercise, which officially begins on July 1st. Beyond that, it appears that the Argentine legend has agreed to everything with the Cules, and just needs to put pen to paper.

Barcelona have already pulled this trick off when signing Sergi Busquets’ current deal.

Recent reports

Asked about the situation earlier this month, vice-president Jordi Mestra told Esport 3 that "we are on the right track. Everything is going well and we hope to close the deal in the coming days. I can't tell you the exact date but we are close.”