It’s confirmed: Steven Zhang is at Inter Milan’s headquarters right now, and is trying to finalize the Roberto Gagliardini deal.

The young Atalanta striker moved a step closer to the Nerazzurri yesterday, when the Orobici’s Coach, Giampiero Gasperini, confirmed that the two clubs “had reached an agreement” over the 22-year-old.

Gagliardini, who has started eight games for Atalanta this season, is close to joining the Nerazurri for a fee in the region of 25 to 30m.

Our sources also confirm that he should sustain his medical either on Tuesday or on Wednesday.

Director of sport Piero Ausilio has been a fan of Gagliardini’s for years, the 22-year-old already adding two assists in Serie A play this season.

New owners Suning want to make Inter more Italian, an objective they have long since stated, an incarnated in approaches for players like Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi and Francesco Acerbi.

Juventus themselves were very enthusiastic about the 22-year-old, but