Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez has given an interview in which he states that he is yet to put pen to paper on a deal to move to Inter Milan.



The 20-year-old, who is considered one of South America’s brightest talents, was reported recently as having signed a pre-contract to join the Nerazzurri in the summer, or in January 2019 at the conclusion of the Argentine football season.



Speaking to TyC Sports however, Martinez poured cold water on those claims; “No I have not signed a pre-contract with Inter,” he confessed, “I will remain here until June then see what happens. As you know, there are plenty of clubs who want me but I’ll leave all this to my agent.



“I’m only thinking about the next game for Racing Avellaneda.”



Whether the youngster is just dampening down expectations remains to be seen but he did add that; “I will go where I can be a main protagonist and where I feel at ease.



"I have always worked like this and I also renewed my contract here with a higher release clause when the President asked me.”