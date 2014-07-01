





Argentine star Ezequiel Lavezzi has found himself in hot water after posing for a photograph in which he was seen to mimic Chinese people. The 32-year-old former Napoli and PSG star was being snapped for an official photo-shoot with his club Hebei Fortune when he made the gesture. The player himself earns in excess of £8.46M-a-season in the Far-East but the incident has left him at the centre of a huge row.

Lavezzi himself issued a statement which read; “'Per the request of the Chinese Super League, we took the official photos for the season. We were given instructions by the official photographer and I was trying to make some interesting photos by making some funny faces, which would be used afterwards for entertainment purposes. I had no intention of insulting the Chinese people and did not do it with any bad intentions”.



“I'm very happy to be here as part of the Hebei club. I have had great time here with my team-mates and it has been a great journey. Every Chinese person around me is friendly and I love my life here. I deeply apologise if this photo has offended the Chinese public and fans. I will be more careful in the future.”



Hebei fortune has backed their player stating that the photographs had never actually been released. They also explained that; “'Since joining us at the beginning of 2016, Lavezzi has been getting along very well with the team and been loved by fans too.

“He has expressed his love for China many times too. Now we have communicated with him and have clarified he had no bad intentions and he deeply apologised for any offence caused. As a club we apologise for our neglect in our work. We will be more careful in the future.”