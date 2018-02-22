Lazio 0-0 Roma: player ratings as Derby della Capitale ends goalless

Last night’s Derby della Capitale between Lazio and Roma ended goalless, as the two sides cancelled each other out at the Stadio Olimpico.



The Giallorossi ended the match strongly, having struggled to put their stamp on proceedings early on. Indeed, Edin Džeko had three chances to score within a minute as the game went into injury time.



The Biancocelesti might consider themselves unlucky, as they looked just as likely to score despite having Ștefan Radu sent off with 12 minutes left to play.



A draw was a fair result in the end, with neither side doing enough to break the other down following a tiring week in which they were both involved in European competition.



Simone Inzaghi was understandably pleased his side managed to remain compact, especially after conceding four goals against Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday night.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)