Lazio player ratings:

​

STRAKOSHA 6.5: A virtual spectator for the entire 90 minutes who could nothing about Montolivo’s goal

​

BASTOS 7: Very sure of himself until being replaced by Wallace. Very secure despite an early scare.



WALLACE (N/A)



DE VRIJ 7: Elegant in every department and kept Borini and Cutrone in his pocket all afternoon.



RADU 7: Safe without floors his game was very strong today in a back three. Replaced by Luiz Felipe on 80 minutes

​

LUIZ FELIPE (N/A)



BASTA 7: Dangerous all afternoon and Lazio benefited from this. Stayed alert in his defensive duties too



PAROLO 6.5: A balanced 90 minutes as he looked to press at every occasion. A booking means he’ll miss the trip to Genoa



LEIVA 7: The Brazilian once again demonstrated his quality with a classic midfield performance where he was always in control of the game.



LULIC 6: Only flashes of quality from Lulic today as the player looked out of sorts. Taken off on 65 minutes for Lukaku.



LUKAKU 6.5: Showed his physical strength when introduced into the game and could have got on the scoresheet late on



MILINKOVIC-SAVIC 6.5: Not required to control the offensive play of Lazio, will not be remembered as his best game for the club



LUIS ALBERTO 8: A brilliant performance capped off by grabbing his sides fourth goal

​

IMMOBILE 8.5: Having saved Italy last week, Immobile grabbed a 10 minute hat-trick and was quite rightly voted the player of the day



Milan player ratings:

DONNARUMMA 5 – Cannot be blamed for the four goals but all the same it was a day to forget

​

​CALABRIA 4: A poor display as Lazio benefited from a shaky performance from the youngster



RODRIGUEZ 4.5: Given the run-around by Luis Alberto and was at fault for Lazio’s fourth goal

​

MUSACCHIO 4.5: Out of sorts and out of sync with the rest of his defenders. This was not the real Musacchio this afternoon

​

BONUCCI 4: Looking only 50 per-cent fit, the Italian international was made to look average by Lazio’s frontmen



KESSIE 4.5: A total stranger for 90 minutes. The Ivorian put in many kilometres for little gain



BIGLIA 5.5: Tried to influence his game on his return to the capital but failed to stamp any authority and disappeared from view.



MONTOLIVO 5: The goal will be long forgotten when his coach looks back at a game where his midfield was totally dominated



SUSO 5: Struggled to find the right position in the first-half, improved after the interval but too little effect. Substituted on 73 minutes by Bonaventura.



BONAVENTURA 5.5: Would have probably preferred to stay on the bench with his team well beaten



CUTRONE 4.5: Grabbing the early season headlines but anonymous in the capital this afternoon before being taken off on 55 minutes.



KALINIC 5.5: Gave Milan more impetuous up front but too little too late



BORINI 4.5: Montella asked for dynamism but the player never answered that call before being substituted on 55 minutes by Calhanoglu.



CALHANOGLU 6: Again the right change by Montella but the game was already lost