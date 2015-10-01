Lazio 4-1 AC Milan - the best pics of a memorable day for the Biancocelesti
10 September at 18:00
Lazio put AC Milan to the sword at the Stadio Olimpico this afternoon to bring Vincenzo Montella’s men down to earth with a bump.
In a match that was delayed by one hour after a vicious thunderstorm attacked the Italian capital, Rossoneri fans will preferred the contest to be postponed after seeing their team humbled thanks to a brilliant hat-trick by striker Ciro Immobile and a fourth from Luis Alberto.
Riccardo Montolivo grabbed a consolation for the visitors but by then the home side were out of sight. There’s much to ponder for Montella whilst his opposite number Simone Inzaghi remains unbeaten in 2017-18.
