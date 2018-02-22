Lazio 4-5 AC Milan (pen): Tops and Flops

AC Milan topped Lazio in the Coppa Italia semifinals after more than 210 minutes of thrilling football, which required penalties.



TOP: Alessio Romagnoli – The Lazio fan broke the heart of his boyhood team as he drilled the deciding penalty kick behind Thomas Strakosha.



FLOP: Felipe – The Lazio man skied his penalty kick right before Romagnoli stepped up. His miss paved the way for his team’s exit.



TOP: Gigio Donnarumma – Though he failed to make any saves in penalties, the Milan goalkeeper made six during the run of play, allowing his club to force extra time and eventually penalties, in which they won.



FLOP: Nikola Kalinic – He was a waste of space for 50 minutes before mercifully being pulled for Patrick Cutrone.



TOP: Thomas Strakosha – Though, like his counterpart Gigio Donnarumma, he was unable to make any saves in penalties, he made five during the run of play, which kept Lazio in the hunt for the final until the bitter end.

