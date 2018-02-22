Lazio - AC Milan: Live updates and confirmed lineups

It finished all square at San Siro in the first leg of this Coppa Italia semifinal fixture between AC Milan and Lazio. After a goalless draw in Milan, the teams will now face off in Rome where they will both be hoping to progress to the final to face either Atalanta or Juventus.



Lazio are the most recent winners of the competition between these two teams. The Eagles lifted the trophy in 2013, when they defeated their bitter local rivals Roma in the final. Meanwhile, you would need to go back to 2003 to recall the last time Milan won the Coppa Italia.



Lazio have overcome a recent run of poor form with three straight wins. Before this, the Eagles had not won any of their previous five matches, which included a draw and a defeat at the hands of Milan.



Meanwhile, Milan keep going from strength to strength after their 2-0 win over Roma extended their unbeaten streak to 12 matches. They have also won five games on the bounce heading into this semi-final.



Lazio have been strong at home this season and have lost at the Stadio Olympico just three times. Milan have also won just once in their last six visits to Lazio. However, it is not a fortress and considering Milan's recent record against Lazio and their resurgence under new manager Gennaro Gattuso, they may just scrape the result here.