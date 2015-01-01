Lazio-AC Milan: match preview, predicted line-ups, Opta stats & Facts

With domestic football returning after the first international break of the season, the stand-out fixture of the weekend in Serie A is no doubt Lazio vs AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico.



The major story of the summer was AC Milan’s spending during the transfer window in which they splashed out a staggering €193 million (£175 million) on 15 new players, as the club aim to recreate their glory days. Of that money, €17 million was used to bring Lazio’s Lucas Biglia to the San Siro.



Biglia, 31, made 104 appearances for I Biancocelesti and was appointed club captain in 2015. He was arguably the clubs most consistent player during his time in the capital. His high work-rate and aggression were well received by supporters as he quickly became a cult figure in midfield. Along with this, his ability to dominate play made him a target for several clubs during the transfer windows.



His arrival at Milan would have heart Lazio – but it is certainly a coup for Vincenzo Montella as he added some steel to flamboyant new squad.



Both sides go into this game on Sunday unbeaten so far this season, with AC Milan getting off to a perfect start with two wins from two, whilst Lazio gained a draw and a scrappy win over SPAL and Chievo respectively. Games between these two sides are often close affairs with both sides winning four and drawing four in their last 12 meetings.



This match up will again be a tight game as both look to build on their good starts.

AC Milan’s 19-year-old striker Patrick Cutrone has been a revelation for the Rossoneri already with five goals in just eight appearances for the club. The new additions of Leonardo Bonucci and Musacchio in defence will be tough to break down and the attacking threat Montella’s side pose will make it a tough night for Lazio.



​With Supercoppa Italiana success already this campaign, Lazio will be looking to build on this and make a challenge for the Champions League places this time around. Simeone Inzaghi has built a strong team with plenty of experience.



As well as Biglia, other key players in the summer also departed with Keita Balde and Wesley Hoedt leaving Serie A. However, they have recruited very well and have brought in some young players like Adam Marusic, as well as reinforcing with Lucas Leiva and former Manchester United winger Nani. These will give Lazio the edge in matches where they will not be favourites to win.



Last season’s top scorer, Ciro Immobile, will look to cause problems for this new-look Milan side with his imposing threat from both open play and set pieces. The threat from Parolo and Milinkovic-Savic in midfield will be just as effective.



​With both clubs expecting to be amongst the top sides, this match will be the first big test on that path to potential glory. Although a defeat for either Lazio or Milan may not have a huge impact this early on, it will certainly raise questions when going into other big matches and could have an impact on the mentality of these two excellent football teams.



PREDICTED LINE-UPS



LAZIO (3-4-2-1): Strakosha; Wallace, De Vrij, Radu; Basta, Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Lulic; Luis Alberto, Milinkovic-Savic; Immobile.



MILAN (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Bonucci, Rodriguez; Kessié, Biglia, Montolivo; Suso, Cutrone, Borini.



Reece Hainesborough