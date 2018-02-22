Lazio ace rules out Barcelona move

Lazio star Luis Alberto has ruled out a move from the biancocelesti, amidst rumors linking him with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.



The 25-year-old Luis Alberto has impressed for Lazio since he joined from Liverpool in the summer of 2016. The midfielder flopped at Anfield but has put those days behind him. He has racked up the second-highest tally of assists in Europe this season, behind Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne. He has appeared 33 times in the Serie A, scoring 11 times and assisting 13 times for the Roma based club.



In an interview that Alberto gave to La Repubblica, Luis Alberto revealed that he will not move from the Rome based club, denting Barcelona's hopes of signing him.



The midfielder said: "It is important for me that my family is well here in Rome and we find ourselves well. If unforseeable things do not happen, my idea is to stay here for atleast another season. Now we come to the summer and then we will talk about it, but the club decides what is best for everyone."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)