Lazio have announced their first January transfer period move. The central Italian club have re-acquired Uruguayan right back Martin Caceres from Hellas Verona.As the Veronese club appears headed back to Serie B, they are willing to unload their few valuable assets before the end of the season. As for Caceres, he was on loan from Lazio.Hellas and Lazio have a long and rich history of friendship between the organizations. Caceres will help Lazio maintain their Champions League spot in the Serie A table, if not move up.