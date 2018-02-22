Lazio-Bologna / Napoli-Genoa: Live updates and confirmed lineups

LAZIO – BOLOGNA

• Lazio are unbeaten in their last nine Serie A meetings against Bologna (five wins and four draws for the Biancocelesti).

• Lazio have lost just once in their last 16 home league games against Bologna (W11 D4).

• The Biancocelesti have netted 66 goals in Serie A this season; their previous record after 28 matchdays was 59 in 1994/95.

• Bologna have fired in just one shot on target in their last two league games.

• The Rossoblu have lost the joint-most games (six) in Serie A in 2018.

• Bologna have lost their last four games on their travels in Serie A; they last lost five away league matches in a row in October 2015.

• Lazio have both scored and conceded seven goals from the penalty spot, the joint-most in the current Serie A season. On the other hand, Bologna, alongside Torino, are the only teams that haven’t scored a penalty in the competition this season.

• Senad Lulic has scored more goals against Bologna than any other side in Serie A (three, including his first Serie A goal in October 2011).

• Ciro Immobile have netted 24 league goals this season, a record for him in a single Serie A campaign.

• Rodrigo Palacio have scored more goals against Lazio than any other side currently playing in Serie A. He has netted seven times in 13 league matches against them.



NAPOLI – GENOA

• Napoli are unbeaten in their last 11 Serie A meetings against Genoa (W8 D3).

• Genoa haven’t won away at Napoli in Serie A since February 2009; in eight clashes in this time, they have lost six and drawn two, scoring only four goals.

• After winning 10 games in a row, Napoli have collected just one point in their last two games in Serie A; the last time the Partenopei went three consecutive league matches without a win was in February 2016.

• Napoli lost their last home league game and conceded four goals, as many as they had conceded in their previous six matches at the San Paolo in Serie A (W5 D1).

• Genoa haven’t drawn a game in Serie A since last December (against Torino), winning four and losing four of the eight such matches since.

• Napoli have scored the joint-most goals in the opening 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season (nine), whilst Genoa have scored 29% of their goals in the same period - the highest percentage in the league.

• In addition to this, Napoli have conceded eight of their 19 goals (42%) in Serie A this season in the opening 15 minutes of play.

• Piotr Zielinski scored his first Serie A goal against Genoa in October 2015.

• Dries Mertens has scored four goals in his last four home league games, this after going five matches without a goal in the San Paolo.

• Diego Laxalt has been involved in three of Genoa’s last four goals in Serie A (two goals, one assist).