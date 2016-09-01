Lazio-Crotone: Live updates and confirmed lineups
23 December at 12:23
• Lazio have never conceded more than a single goal in their 13 previous Serie A games at the Olimpico against an opponent from Calabria.
• Lazio have won only one of their last five league games (D2 L2), previously the Biancocelesti had won six games in a row.
• Lazio have scored in each of their last 15 games – currently the longest streak in Serie A.
• Crotone have kept their first clean sheet after a series of 10 consecutive games in which they had always shipped at least one goal.
• Lazio have scored 39 goals so far this term – 10 more than last season after the same number of games.
• Crotone remain the only side yet to score a goal in the first 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season.
• Lazio are the only side with three players who have scored at least five goals in Serie A this season: Immobile, Luis Alberto, Milinkovic-Savic.
• Ciro Immobile has scored in both of his Serie A appearances against Crotone.
• Crotone have won the three games in which Ante Budimir has scored in this Serie A campaign.
