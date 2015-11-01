Lazio, De Vrij: 'Renewal? I don't know...'

Stefan De Vrij has been one of the best defenders in the Italian Serie A over the past few seasons when he is healthy. Here is what he had to say to the Lazio Style Channel concerning his future at the club: "Tonight is great, especially since we are doing well and the fans are happy. Referees? We are looking towards the future, what happened is now in the past. Atalanta? They are a good team and they started off strong but we then responded in the right way. We have to win our upcoming games since many teams are doing well this season. I always want to improve and do better, which is my goal for 2018. Renewal? I don't know....".



Lazio will now be taking on Crotone this coming week-end as they will then face off against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia on December 26th 2017. Inzaghi's team are coming off two disappointing results in the Italian Serie A...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)