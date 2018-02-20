Lazio: Departing de Vrij sends Instagram message to the fans
É stato un periodo difficilissimo pieno di speculazioni sul mio futuro fino ad arrivare a questo punto che nessuno desiderava. Purtroppo per diversi motivi non siamo riusciti a trovare un accordo soddisfacente per entrambe le parti. Capisco molto bene la delusione dei Laziali e mi fa male andare via in questo modo. Anche se qui sono felicissimo e mi sento a casa, a volte bisogna uscire dalla propria comfort zone per poter raggiungere gli obiettivi desiderati. Sarò per sempre grato alla Lazio e ai tifosi per essere sempre stati dalla mia parte e per tutta la fiducia e le opportunità che mi sono state date. Ho provato a dimostrarlo ogni giorno dando il massimo e continueró a farlo fino alla fine! Grazie, Stefan. It has been a very difficult period full of speculations on my future to come to this point that nobody desired. Unfortunately we were not able to find a satisfying agreement for both parties due to various reasons. I understand the disappointment of the Lazio fans very good and it hurts me leaving in this way. Even though I am very happy and I feel at home here, sometimes we need to get out of our comfort zone to achieve our desired goals. I will be forever grateful to Lazio and to the fans for always being there for me, for the trust and opportunities given. I have always tried to demonstrate that by giving the best of me and I will keep doing that until the end. Thank you, Stefan.
