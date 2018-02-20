Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij is leaving Lazio at the end of the season after failing to agree on a new deal in the Italian capital.



The 26-year-old, who arrived at the club in 2014, was reportedly offered a one-year extension to his current deal worth almost €2.5M, but the player, who is being courted by Inter who are believed to be ready to offer him a five-year contract worth €4M-a-season, will leave as a free-agent in the summer.



Using Instagram, de Vrij sent a message out to the fans, explaining that: “I understand the frustration of the Laziali and that this is a bad way for things to end. I’ve been very happy here and it has always felt like home, but there is a time when you have to leave your comfort zone to reach your desired objectives.



“I will always be grateful to Lazio and the supporters and you will always remain a part of me. I will try to do my best every day until the very end. Thank-you, Stefan.”

