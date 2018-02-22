Lazio decline offers for ‘potential Iniesta replacement’
26 April at 16:50Lazio have already turned down approaches from two clubs in signing their midfielder Luis Alberto.
The 25-year-old, who came up through the ranks of Sevilla’s youth system and got promoted to their first team in 2011, has impressed with his display for the Serie A outfit this season. Barcelona had identified Alberto as Andres Iniesta’s potential successor at Camp Nou.
Jesùs Alvarado, one of the reporters close to Sevilla revealed that Alberto’s former employers were interested in re-signing the Spain international. They even made an offer of €20 million in the January transfer window.
Sevilla are not the only club who made an approach in signing Alberto in the mid-season transfer window. Lazio’s league rivals also made an offer of €30 million, which was turned down by the Italian club.
"Luis Alberto, unfortunately, completely escapes our chances. I'll tell you that in the winter market Seville tried to take it with an offer of about €20 million and Lazio refused. They also rejected €30 million from Naples,” Alvarado tweeted.
Go to comments