Lazio: Director addresses Man Utd, Juve interest in star midfielder

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare spoke at length to Radiosei about numerous issues affecting the Bianceleste. Among the subjects he touched upon were Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, Stefan de Vrij, and his greatest regret while in charge of Lazio.



ON HIS GREATEST PURCHASE:

The best shot is definitely Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, not only because he is one of the strongest talents in circulation, but also because I managed to keep him speaking at the beginning.



ON HIS BIGGEST REGRET:

Without a doubt Cavani. At that time there were no "political" conditions would allow him to move from Palermo to Lazio



HIS STRONGEST TEAM:

This is certainly the strongest Lazio I have built in my ten years, but you can not sit down because you have to keep working to reach other goals.



ON DE VRIJ:

In the end he will stay



ON PRESSURE:

In Rome you have to deal with everything, it is essential that environment is united. The criticisms are good.