Lazio: Director addresses Man Utd, Juve interest in star midfielder
13 January at 15:45Lazio sporting director Igli Tare spoke at length to Radiosei about numerous issues affecting the Bianceleste. Among the subjects he touched upon were Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, Stefan de Vrij, and his greatest regret while in charge of Lazio.
ON HIS GREATEST PURCHASE:
The best shot is definitely Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, not only because he is one of the strongest talents in circulation, but also because I managed to keep him speaking at the beginning.
ON HIS BIGGEST REGRET:
Without a doubt Cavani. At that time there were no "political" conditions would allow him to move from Palermo to Lazio
HIS STRONGEST TEAM:
This is certainly the strongest Lazio I have built in my ten years, but you can not sit down because you have to keep working to reach other goals.
ON DE VRIJ:
In the end he will stay
ON PRESSURE:
In Rome you have to deal with everything, it is essential that environment is united. The criticisms are good.
