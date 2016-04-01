Lazio Director Igli Tare claims Inter & Barcelona target will renew contract

Lazio Sporting Director Igli Taré was interviewed by Premium Sport ahead of tonight's postponed Serie A match at home against Udinese.



The Biancocelesti Director was asked about Lazio's dealings on the transfer market and in particular on the futures of Spanish attacker Luis Alberto and Dutch international central defender Stefan De Vrij: "I think De Vrij will sign the new contract. It’s not easy to negotiate deals with the Dutch, but the player wants to remain and we're at the detail stage. Soon Luis Alberto will sign a contract extension too, because he deserves it. However he already has a long contract, he feels like a part of the project and he is happy here."



In conclusion Tare was asked about the future of Serbian superstar Sergej Milinkovic-Savic stating that: "Milinkovic-Savic will certainly be a Lazio player to the end of the season, but I don’t know what could happen after that. He is very happy and Lazio are also pleased to have a player like him. He does not have a price-tag because he’s not on the market."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)